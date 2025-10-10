TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bittensor, NEAR & Crypto – European Wrap 10 October

Bittensor Price Forecast: TAO rallies amid Yuma Asset Management launch with flagship funds

Bittensor (TAO) price is up by 7% at the time of writing on Friday, extending its uptrend for the third consecutive day. The TAO rally is based on the recent announcement by Digital Coin Group’s CEO, Barry Silbert, of the launch of two flagship funds for Bittensor’s subnet token, which are part of its decentralized Artificial Intelligence (deAI) ecosystem.

Chart

Near Protocol Price Forecast: NEAR bounces back on retail interest, bullish bets surge

Near Protocol (NEAR) price is up by 4% at the time of writing on Friday, trading at the $3.00 psychological mark. The short-term recovery could secure further gains as bullish bets surge in NEAR derivatives. A steady trend in Total Value Locked (TVL) on Near Chain bolsters its rising demand.  

Chart

South Korea expands crypto seizures to enforce unpaid taxes

South Korea authorities move to freeze and seize wallets belonging to tax delinquents as enforcement intensifies.

Tax authorities in several Seoul districts have begun confiscating digital assets from residents who failed to pay local taxes. In recent cases, officials have seized millions of won in crypto holdings after tracing wallet activity linked to unpaid accounts.

Editor's Picks

Coinbase, Mastercard compete to acquire stablecoin firm BVNK in $2 billion deal

Coinbase and Mastercard are reportedly competing to acquire stablecoin infrastructure firm BVNK in a deal valued at about $2 billion. The potential deal is valued between $1.5 billion and $2.5 billion, although discussions remain ongoing and could still fall through.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA correction deepens as profit-taking activity increases

Cardano (ADA) price steadies at around $0.81 at the time of writing on Friday after falling more than 3% so far this week. On-chain and derivatives data further hint at a correction as profit-taking rises while bearish bets reach the highest level among ADA traders.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple pause after strong rallies

Bitcoin (BTC) trades around $121,000 at the time of writing on Friday, facing a slight pullback after reaching a record high this week. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) followed BTC’s footsteps and faced correction, closing below their key support levels, suggesting further downside risks.

Top Crypto Gainers: Zcash surpasses $200, Litecoin and MYX Finance gain momentum

Zcash (ZEC), Litecoin (LTC), and MYX Finance (MYX) emerge as top performers over the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the broader cryptocurrency market remains under pressure, with Bitcoin (BTC) trading below $122,000 and total crypto market liquidations crossing $600 million during the same period. 

Bitcoin: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin price hovers around $120,000 at the time of writing on Friday, following a strong weekly rally of nearly 7% amid optimism surrounding the ‘Uptober’ narrative. Institutional demand supports the price rise, with BTC’s spot ETFs recording a weekly inflow of over $2 billion, while firms such as Metaplanet and Strategy add BTC to their reserves. 