Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bittensor, NEAR & Crypto – European Wrap 10 October

Bittensor (TAO) price is up by 7% at the time of writing on Friday, extending its uptrend for the third consecutive day. The TAO rally is based on the recent announcement by Digital Coin Group’s CEO, Barry Silbert, of the launch of two flagship funds for Bittensor’s subnet token, which are part of its decentralized Artificial Intelligence (deAI) ecosystem.

Near Protocol (NEAR) price is up by 4% at the time of writing on Friday, trading at the $3.00 psychological mark. The short-term recovery could secure further gains as bullish bets surge in NEAR derivatives. A steady trend in Total Value Locked (TVL) on Near Chain bolsters its rising demand.

South Korea authorities move to freeze and seize wallets belonging to tax delinquents as enforcement intensifies.

Tax authorities in several Seoul districts have begun confiscating digital assets from residents who failed to pay local taxes. In recent cases, officials have seized millions of won in crypto holdings after tracing wallet activity linked to unpaid accounts.