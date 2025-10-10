TRENDING:
Canadian Unemployment
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Near Protocol Price Forecast: NEAR bounces back on retail interest, bullish bets surge

  • Near Protocol bounces off its 200-day EMA, amid an impending Golden Cross pattern. 
  • Bullish bets and futures Open Interest surge signals increased optimism surrounding Near Protocol.
  • Near Protocol’s TVL holds around $185 million after the mid-September rebound, suggesting steady user adoption.
Near Protocol Price Forecast: NEAR bounces back on retail interest, bullish bets surge
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Near Protocol (NEAR) price is up by 4% at the time of writing on Friday, trading at the $3.00 psychological mark. The short-term recovery could secure further gains as bullish bets surge in NEAR derivatives. A steady trend in Total Value Locked (TVL) on Near Chain bolsters its rising demand.  

Rising interest in Near Protocol amid stabilizing DeFi flows

Near Protocol has significantly gained retail interest as the broader cryptocurrency market remains volatile. CoinGlass data shows that the NEAR futures Open Interest (OI) has increased by over 2% in the last 24 hours to $395.95 million. This sudden inflation in OI refers to an increase in positive sentiment among traders, leading to the accumulation of long positions. 

On the other hand, the OI-weighted funding rate is back above 0.0102%, having risen from 0.0050% on Thursday. This indicates that traders are willing to pay the premium to hold long positions, reflecting their confidence in further gains.  

NEAR derivatives data. Source: CoinGlass

Adding to the demand, the Long/Short Ratio chart indicates a rise in bid order execution, with long positions accounting for 50.79% on Friday so far, up from 47.95% the previous day. 

NEAR Long/Short ratio chart. Source: CoinGlass

Apart from the derivatives data, Near Chain shows a continuous flow in TVL over the last week, holding above $185 million on Friday, up from $164.76 million on October 1. This increase in user deposits on the network so far this month suggests a regular demand, which could boost the price of its native token, NEAR. 

Near Chain TVL. Source: DeFiLlama

Technical outlook: Can NEAR keep the recovery steady above $3?

Near protocol records a 4% jump so far on Friday, bouncing off its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $2.870. The intraday recovery increases the possibility of further gains, which could catalyze the impending Golden Cross pattern between the rising 50-day and 200-day EMAs. 

The immediate resistance for NEAR lies at the $3.351 level, nearly tested by the high of September 19. To reinforce a bullish reversal, NEAR should cross above the $3.632 level, marked by the February 14 high. 

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) rebounds to 55 from the mid-level on the daily chart, maintaining a neutral to bullish stance. However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) extends an indecisive sideways trend with its signal line, reflecting the short-term volatility.

NEAR/USDT daily price chart.

If NEAR fails to hold the above 200-day EMA at $2.870, then the 50-day EMA at $2.796 and the $2.500 round figure could act as support levels.

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

More from Vishal Dixit
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Coinbase, Mastercard compete to acquire stablecoin firm BVNK in $2 billion deal

Coinbase, Mastercard compete to acquire stablecoin firm BVNK in $2 billion deal

Coinbase and Mastercard are reportedly competing to acquire stablecoin infrastructure firm BVNK in a deal valued at about $2 billion. The potential deal is valued between $1.5 billion and $2.5 billion, although discussions remain ongoing and could still fall through.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA correction deepens as profit-taking activity increases

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA correction deepens as profit-taking activity increases

Cardano (ADA) price steadies at around $0.81 at the time of writing on Friday after falling more than 3% so far this week. On-chain and derivatives data further hint at a correction as profit-taking rises while bearish bets reach the highest level among ADA traders.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple pause after strong rallies

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple pause after strong rallies

Bitcoin (BTC) trades around $121,000 at the time of writing on Friday, facing a slight pullback after reaching a record high this week. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) followed BTC’s footsteps and faced correction, closing below their key support levels, suggesting further downside risks.

Top Crypto Gainers: Zcash surpasses $200, Litecoin and MYX Finance gain momentum

Top Crypto Gainers: Zcash surpasses $200, Litecoin and MYX Finance gain momentum

Zcash (ZEC), Litecoin (LTC), and MYX Finance (MYX) emerge as top performers over the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the broader cryptocurrency market remains under pressure, with Bitcoin (BTC) trading below $122,000 and total crypto market liquidations crossing $600 million during the same period. 

Bitcoin: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin price hovers around $120,000 at the time of writing on Friday, following a strong weekly rally of nearly 7% amid optimism surrounding the ‘Uptober’ narrative. Institutional demand supports the price rise, with BTC’s spot ETFs recording a weekly inflow of over $2 billion, while firms such as Metaplanet and Strategy add BTC to their reserves. 