Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bittensor, Hedera & Official Trump — Asian Wrap 30 October

Bittensor (TAO) extends the uptrend for the sixth consecutive day, rising towards $450 as Deutsche Digital Assets and Safello plan to launch a staked TAO Exchange Traded Product (ETP) (STAO) on SIX Swiss Exchange in November. At the time of writing, TAO is up 1% on Thursday, aiming for a breakout rally to the $500 milestone as derivative traders bet on further gains.

Hedera (HBAR) price extends its gains, trading above $0.20 at the time of writing on Thursday after rallying over 13% so far this week. The recent launch of HBAR’s spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) on the NYSE further supported the bullish outlook, attracting $8 million in first-day trading volume. Moreover, on-chain data and the technical outlook suggest further gains, with whale accumulation rising and indicators hinting at bullish momentum.

The Official Trump token edges higher by over 2% at press time on Thursday, extending the 15% gains from Wednesday. The official meme coin of the US President Donald Trump breaks out of a falling channel pattern on the daily chart, aiming for the R1 Pivot Point at $8.973. If TRUMP exceeds this level, the next key resistance is at the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $9.913 and the R2 Pivot Point at $10.577.