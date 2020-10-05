Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Yearn.finance & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 5 Oct

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC screams sell as $10,000 beckons
The cryptocurrency markets were shaken this week by the news surrounding the largest derivatives trading platform, BitMEX. Bitcoin tumble to $10,400 before recovering slightly to $10,600. Before the dust settled, information regarding US President Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19 let hell loose as the flagship cryptocurrency dipped to $10,400 again.
Yearn.finance Price Forecast: YFI poised for recovery aiming for $22,000
Yearn.finance, received a massive beating last week, losing over 38% of its value. However, the losses were not unique to the decentralized finance (DeFi) token because leading digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum dived to $10,400 and $335, respectively.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH on the cusps of a breakout eyeing $380
Ethereum explored levels below $320 twice in September. Multiple attempts were made to pull the crypto above $400, but little progress was made above $390. Moreover, for the past two weeks, the price has remained capped under $360.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Gold shoots up while Bitcoin plunges as President Donald Trump tests positive for COVID-19
The world has woken up to the news that the United States President, Donald Trump, has tested positive COVID-19. The virus sweeping across the globe has affected the US the most.
What happened to BitMEX and why it is the first shot for DeFi industry
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) accused the larges trading platform of trading cryptocurrency derivatives with 100x times leverage, including futures, options, and swaps, of offering the US citizens illicit derivative instruments.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC withstands “perfect storm” of Trump's COVID and BitMEX woes
Bitcoin (BTC), the pioneer cryptocurrency, dropped below the local support of $10,600 on Thursday, October 1, and hit the low of $10,363 during early Asian hours on Friday.