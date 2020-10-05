Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Yearn.finance & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 5 Oct

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC screams sell as $10,000 beckons

The cryptocurrency markets were shaken this week by the news surrounding the largest derivatives trading platform, BitMEX. Bitcoin tumble to $10,400 before recovering slightly to $10,600. Before the dust settled, information regarding US President Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19 let hell loose as the flagship cryptocurrency dipped to $10,400 again.

Yearn.finance Price Forecast: YFI poised for recovery aiming for $22,000

Yearn.finance, received a massive beating last week, losing over 38% of its value. However, the losses were not unique to the decentralized finance (DeFi) token because leading digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum dived to $10,400 and $335, respectively.

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH on the cusps of a breakout eyeing $380

Ethereum explored levels below $320 twice in September. Multiple attempts were made to pull the crypto above $400, but little progress was made above $390. Moreover, for the past two weeks, the price has remained capped under $360.