Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, VeChain and Polkadot – European Wrap 8 November

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: ETH leads crypto market rally with new all-time high
Bitcoin price has been on a steady uptrend for the past two days and shows signs of continuing. Ethereum and Ripple are following the big cryptic and are heading higher. This trend is likely to translate to other altcoins in the market soon.
VeChain price flips crucial barrier, triggering 63% breakout to new all-time highs
VeChain price has been stuck under a stiff resistance level for roughly five months but recently managed to break above and flip it into a support level. This development screams a massive uptrend is on its way.
Polkadot price to explode to $100 as parachain and crowdloan proposal passes
Polkadot price saw a massive uptick in buying pressure on November 1, which pushed it into the price discovery mode for a brief period. However, this run-up was based on fumes, which has led to consolidation under a crucial resistance barrier. A breach of this level is likely to propel DOT to new highs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Millionaire allocates 99% of his portfolio to Dogecoin, anticipating bullish breakout
Dogecoin price is attempting a recovery from the drop over the weekend. Glauber Contessoto shared his bullish outlook on DOGE with investors on crypto Twitter, revealing his crypto portfolio holdings.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: ETH leads crypto market rally with new all-time high
Bitcoin price has been on a steady uptrend for the past two days and shows signs of continuing. Ethereum and Ripple are following the big cryptic and are heading higher. This trend is likely to translate to other altcoins in the market soon.
XRP price on cusp of 40% surge if Ripple overcomes last tough hurdle
XRP price has been consolidating for over six months and is now on the edge of a 39% ascent as it nears a critical resistance level. If Ripple manages to slice above its last obstacle, a climb toward $1.77 is on the radar.
Polkadot price to explode to $100 as parachain and crowdloan proposal passes
Polkadot price saw a massive uptick in buying pressure on November 1, which pushed it into the price discovery mode for a brief period. However, this run-up was based on fumes, which has led to consolidation under a crucial resistance barrier. A breach of this level is likely to propel DOT to new highs.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.