Grayscale on selling spree as Bitcoin correlation to equities market deepens
Grayscale gigantic Bitcoin trust is falling at a rate faster than the recent drop in the price of the leading cryptocurrency. Grayscale Bitcoin trust has plunged roughly 20% in less than a week compared to a 13% dip in BTC. On the other hand, the cryptocurrency correlation with the equity market is hitting new levels. With the equities market on a downward spiral, Bitcoin may continue with the dip to $38,000. Read more...
DOGE bullish failure could cause a 20%-to-40% correction
Dogecoin price shows a failure to hold above the bull flag’s breakout point at $0.055. This lack of buying pressure has caused a pullback into the consolidation zone. Now, DOGE faces a bearish outlook that could result in a steep correction. Read more...
UNI whales major exodus ahead of 74% downswing
Uniswap has hit another barrier at $28, cutting short the recovery staged from $18. The mission to gain ground to the all-time high of around $34 has been abandoned, with losses extending toward $20. UNI is trading at $22 after losing a couple of key support zones, likely to flip into intense seller congestion areas. Read more...
DOT technicals spell doom amid a 40% colossal breakdown
Polkadot is on the verge of another breakdown despite the freefall from the new all-time highs around $42. The support at $30 has been tested twice, leading to a bearish technical pattern.
BAND takes the first step towards a 35% drop
Band Protocol price shows a 43% drop since February 20, suggesting the presence of rampant bears. After bouncing several times from the 50 one-day moving average BAND recently sliced through it.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.