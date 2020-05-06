Bitcoin price has only managed to hit highs of $9,075 on Wednesday amid a stalemate between the bulls and the bears. The level at $9,000 remains the crypto’s key pivotal point. On the downside, BTC/USD has touched intraday lows of $8,922. The European session is likely to turn bullish as volatility returns to the market. Other major cryptocurrencies such as Ripple and Ethereum lead the bullish action with gains of 1.17% and 1.18% respectively.

The choppy price movements between $0.0150 support and the critical resistance at $0.0164 seem to be supported by the RSI’s horizontal motion at 55. However, the MACD’s downward movement and the bearish divergence hint that selling influence is still present and could overshadow the buyers’ efforts. In this case, a reversal to the key support range is still on the table.

ETH/USD is changing hands at $209.76. The second-largest digital asset has recovered from the intraday low of $202.14 and gained over 2% since the beginning of the day. Ethereum is moving within a short-term bullish trend amid high volatility. The coin’s market capitalization is registered at $23.3 billion, while an average daily trading volume is set at $19 billion.