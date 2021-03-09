BTC looks toward $60,000 while building upon strong on-chain metrics

Bitcoin has in the past few days consolidated above $50,000, suggesting that it is enjoying stability in the market. Meanwhile, price action has not been progressive above $54,000, which continues to delay the uptrend to new all-time highs above $60,000. However, a strong on-chain front reveals that the flagship cryptocurrency is on the way to achieving the target above the coveted $60,000 level. Read more...

TRON founder Justin Sun invest $1.6 billion in Ethereum-based DeFi protocols

Justin Sun, the founder of TRON (TRX), a cryptocurrency project focused on providing smart contract utility, has invested a colossal amount of money in Ethereum-based decentralized finance (DeFi) projects. The underwater investment information was shared on Twitter by Igor Igamberdiev, a research analyst at The Block. Read more...

ZIL new all-time high is right around the corner, according to technicals

Zilliqa has been trading relatively sideways in the past two weeks, but it's close to a significant breakout if bulls can push the digital asset above a key resistance level. Read more...