Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Stellar Lumens & Chainlink – Asian Wrap 2 Oct

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC upside limited at $10,600

The parabolic SAR has reversed from bullish to bearish in the 4-hour chart. This reversal happened after the price plummeted from $10,900 to $10,600. In the process, the price broke below the SMA 50, SMA 100 and SMA 200 curves. The MACD shows increasing bearish market momentum.

 

Stellar Lumens Price Prediction: XLM risks diving to $0.065 as technicals turn bearish

The cryptocurrency market suffered a setback on Thursday, with bears regaining control across the board. Stellar Lumens also experienced the retreat, following a rejection from areas slightly above $0.075. On the downside, short-term support appears to have been established above $0.07.

 

Chainlink Technical Analysis: LINK’s correction may drop it to $7

After running out of momentum near the $10.75 resistance line and the 100-day moving average, LINK has been sludging downward for the last five days. Technical analysis tells us that we are about to see a price correction to $7.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

