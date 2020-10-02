Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Stellar Lumens & Chainlink – Asian Wrap 2 Oct

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC upside limited at $10,600

The parabolic SAR has reversed from bullish to bearish in the 4-hour chart. This reversal happened after the price plummeted from $10,900 to $10,600. In the process, the price broke below the SMA 50, SMA 100 and SMA 200 curves. The MACD shows increasing bearish market momentum.

Stellar Lumens Price Prediction: XLM risks diving to $0.065 as technicals turn bearish

The cryptocurrency market suffered a setback on Thursday, with bears regaining control across the board. Stellar Lumens also experienced the retreat, following a rejection from areas slightly above $0.075. On the downside, short-term support appears to have been established above $0.07.

Chainlink Technical Analysis: LINK’s correction may drop it to $7

After running out of momentum near the $10.75 resistance line and the 100-day moving average, LINK has been sludging downward for the last five days. Technical analysis tells us that we are about to see a price correction to $7.