Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Stellar Lumens and BAND – European Wrap 8 January

Crypto bull run hits pause as Bitcoin touches $40,000
The cryptocurrency market has slowed down the drastic upward movements apart from Bitcoin’s surge to a new all-time at $40,425. However, some selected altcoins continue to tower the crypto horizon with their massive gains. For instance, Enjin Coin is up 60% over the last 24 hours; Nano spiked 30% while Civic is up a whopping 56%. Read more...
Stellar could revisit $0.41 if critical support level holds
Stellar is trading at $0.28 after a retracement from its recent highs. The correction seems promising as a confluence of bullish indicators suggests that XLM price is ready for lift-off. Stellar price hints at a breakout from a descending parallel channel where it has been contained over the past few days. However, it must first overcome multiple resistance barriers presented by the short and the mid-length EMAs. Read more...
BAND readies for a 22% downswing as network growth tumbles
Band Protocol is poised to fall after an 83% upswing since the year started. The decentralized finance (DeFi) drew closer to $10 but stalled at $9.6. This massive breakout manifested from a descending triangle pattern in conjunction with an upward boost after stepping above the 50 Simple Moving Average and the 100 SMA on the daily chart. Read more...
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Enjin Coin price goes ballistic swinging 60% to the moon
Enjin Coin price skyrocketed massively on Friday to trade at $0.25 during the European session. The token’s market cap has gone up by 55% to $205 million, while its volume stands at $125 million, following a 524% upswing.
Ethereum price struggles to crack $1,300 but bulls remain in control
Ethereum had a major breakout on January 2, climbing from $700 towards $1,162 in 48 hours. Since then, the digital asset has slowed down significantly against Bitcoin, which has established new all-time highs.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.