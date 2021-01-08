Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Stellar Lumens and BAND – European Wrap 8 January

Crypto bull run hits pause as Bitcoin touches $40,000

The cryptocurrency market has slowed down the drastic upward movements apart from Bitcoin’s surge to a new all-time at $40,425. However, some selected altcoins continue to tower the crypto horizon with their massive gains. For instance, Enjin Coin is up 60% over the last 24 hours; Nano spiked 30% while Civic is up a whopping 56%. Read more...

Stellar could revisit $0.41 if critical support level holds

Stellar is trading at $0.28 after a retracement from its recent highs. The correction seems promising as a confluence of bullish indicators suggests that XLM price is ready for lift-off. Stellar price hints at a breakout from a descending parallel channel where it has been contained over the past few days. However, it must first overcome multiple resistance barriers presented by the short and the mid-length EMAs. Read more...

BAND readies for a 22% downswing as network growth tumbles

Band Protocol is poised to fall after an 83% upswing since the year started. The decentralized finance (DeFi) drew closer to $10 but stalled at $9.6. This massive breakout manifested from a descending triangle pattern in conjunction with an upward boost after stepping above the 50 Simple Moving Average and the 100 SMA on the daily chart. Read more...