Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, SPX & Crypto – European Wrap 21 October

Uptober unravels for Bitcoin as institutional demand cools and whale sells

Bitcoin is falling below 108k, sharply reversing after the weekend’s rebound and recovery to 111k ran out of steam. Major altcoins are also trading lower, with Ethereum falling 3% to 3865 and XRP dropping 4.5% to 240. The total cryptocurrency market capitalisation has fallen 3% over the past 24 hours to $3.65 trillion. 

SPX6900 Price Forecast: SPX bears take control, signaling further downside

SPX6900 (SPX) price slides down by nearly 5%, trading around $0.98 at the time of writing on Tuesday after facing rejection from a previously broken trendline. The derivatives data projects a bearish sentiment, with SPX’s Open Interest (OI) falling and bearish bets rising among traders. The technical side further supports a bearish outlook, suggesting that SPX6900 could extend its decline toward the $0.81 level in the upcoming days.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP edge lower as investors reduce risk exposure

Bitcoin (BTC) declines alongside altcoin majors Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) on Tuesday, as global markets, including cryptocurrency, struggle amid sticky macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and the impact of the prolonged United States (US) government shutdown.

