Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Solana & PancakeSwap – European Wrap 22 January

Bitcoin (BTC) price extends recovery above $90,000 at the time of writing on Thursday after finding support around a key level the previous day. Risk appetite improved after US President Donald Trump’s speech at Davos on Wednesday, which ended the imposition of new tariffs on European nations, supporting risky assets such as BTC. However, traders should be cautious, as Bitcoin Spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are showing fading institutional demand, with over $700 million in outflows on Wednesday, capping a strong recovery in the Crypto King.

Solana Mobile Seeker (SKR) is now trading close to $0.0400 at press time on Thursday, rising from its initial listing price of $0.0010 on MEXC on Wednesday. The native token of Solana mobile, Seeker, had a smooth listing on tier-1 exchanges like Coinbase and MEXC, as well as Asian markets like Bithumb, which fueled the rally. Co-founder of Solana Labs, Anatoly Yakovenko, urged developers to build Chinese apps to boost the ecosystem, which currently offers high staking rewards, leading to more than 50% of the circulation staked.

PanckeSwap (CAKE) price extends recovery trading above $1.95 at the time of writing on Thursday, after finding support around a key level the previous day. Derivatives metrics back recovery with CAKE’s funding rates turning positive alongside rising long bets. In addition, the technical analysis suggests further upside if CAKE holds above key support.