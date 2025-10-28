Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Solana & Ethena – European Wrap 28 October

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading above $114,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after finding support around the key level. A steady stream of capital from spot Bitcoin ETFs and fresh accumulation by institutions like Strategy and American Bitcoin highlight growing confidence, setting the stage for a potential continuation of the bullish trend.

Investors are closely watching the launch of the first Solana staking exchange-traded fund (ETF), a move expected to inject billions of dollars into Solana and the broader altcoin market.

Ethena (ENA) is down nearly 2% at press time on Tuesday, extending this week's loss to almost 5%. A decline in both on-chain and retail demand could result in further losses for the synthetic Dollar token.