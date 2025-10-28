TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Solana & Ethena – European Wrap 28 October

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Solana & Ethena – European Wrap 28 October
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC holds above $114,000 amid a fresh wave of institutional accumulation

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading above $114,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after finding support around the key level. A steady stream of capital from spot Bitcoin ETFs and fresh accumulation by institutions like Strategy and American Bitcoin highlight growing confidence, setting the stage for a potential continuation of the bullish trend.

Chart

Solana ETFs may attract $6B in first year as SOL joins ‘big league’

Investors are closely watching the launch of the first Solana staking exchange-traded fund (ETF), a move expected to inject billions of dollars into Solana and the broader altcoin market.

Chart

Ethena Price Forecast: ENA flips bearish as DeFi TVL, Open Interest decline

Ethena (ENA) is down nearly 2% at press time on Tuesday, extending this week's loss to almost 5%. A decline in both on-chain and retail demand could result in further losses for the synthetic Dollar token.  

Chart

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA eyes breakout as whale accumulation and on-chain data turn bullish

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA eyes breakout as whale accumulation and on-chain data turn bullish

Cardano (ADA) is trading around $0.66 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after being rejected from a key level the previous day. On-chain data shows whale accumulation rising, fueling optimism for a potential breakout.

Ethereum treasury firm ETHZilla sells $40 million worth of ETH to conduct share buyback

Ethereum treasury firm ETHZilla sells $40 million worth of ETH to conduct share buyback

Ethereum treasury firm ETHZilla (ETHZ) announced on Monday that it has sold $40 million worth of ETH to kick off its stock buyback program, according to a statement.

Top Crypto Gainers: Official Trump, Helium, Hedera shine bright among rising altcoins

Top Crypto Gainers: Official Trump, Helium, Hedera shine bright among rising altcoins

Altcoins such as Official Trump (TRUMP), Helium (HNT), and Hedera (HBAR) have outpaced the top 200 cryptocurrencies over the last 24 hours. The technical outlook for TRUMP and HNT suggests a falling-channel breakout is possible.

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC eyes $135 as spot ETF launch on Nasdaq boosts bullish momentum

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC eyes $135 as spot ETF launch on Nasdaq boosts bullish momentum

Litecoin (LTC) price hovers around $99 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after rallying 7% in the previous week. LTC’s spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) is set to debut on Nasdaq on Tuesday, sparking renewed investor interest and fueling bullish momentum.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC reclaims $111,000 as US inflation inches higher

Bitcoin: BTC reclaims $111,000 as US inflation inches higher

Bitcoin (BTC) price reclaims $111,000 mark at the time of writing on Friday, after finding support around the key level earlier this week. The release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data shows that inflation remains sticky, with experts citing the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs.