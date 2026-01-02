Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Solana & Cardano – European Wrap 2 January

Bitcoin (BTC) price trades around $89,000 on Friday, extending its sideways price action for nearly three weeks as market participants remain indecisive. Institutional demand continues to soften, with spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recording mild net outflows for a third consecutive week. Meanwhile, easing year-end liquidity conditions have helped stabilize broader risk sentiment, keeping BTC confined within a narrow trading range for now.

Institutional demand for Bitcoin continues to weaken this week. SoSoValue data show that Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a net total outflow of $12.37 million by Thursday, marking the third weekly outflow since mid-December. If these outflows intensify, the Bitcoin price could see a correction.

Solana (SOL) trades above $126 on Friday, following a decisive daily close above the key resistance zone the previous day. On-chain data indicate strengthening fundamentals, as Solana’s real-world asset (RWA) ecosystem reaches a new all-time high of $873 million. At the same time, demand for spot Solana Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) remained firm, with consistent inflows since their launch. All these factors suggest upside for SOL in the near term.

According to Capital Markets data, Solana’s RWA ecosystem reached a new all-time high of $873 million in value on Thursday. This rise indicates growing institutional adoption and strengthening confidence in SOL’s real-world asset infrastructure.

Cardano (ADA) kicks off the New Year on a positive note and is extending gains, trading above $0.36 at the time of writing on Friday. Improving on-chain and derivatives data point to growing bullish interest, while the technical outlook keeps an upside breakout in focus.

CryptoQuant’s summary data points to a bullish outlook, as Cardano’s spot and futures markets show large whale orders, cooling conditions, and buy-side dominance. All these factors signal an improving sentiment among traders, hinting at a potential bullish breakout in the upcoming days.