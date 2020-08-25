Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Tron – Asian Wrap 25 Aug

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD bulls face immediate resistance

BTC/USD bears took over control as the price fell from $11,756 to $11,748. Further price drop is expected as the daily confluence detector shows a lack of healthy support levels. On the upside, the price faces immediate resistance from $11,750-$11,850.

Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD struggles to stay above $0.2880

XRP/USD bears took charge in the early hours of Tuesday as the price fell from $0.2887 to $0.2880. The price is presently trending in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger band, which has narrowed considerably to show decreasing price volatility. The Elliott Oscillator shows sustained bearish sentiment, while the relative strength index (RSI) is trending firmly in the neutral zone.

Tron Price Forecast: TRX/USD struggles to build momentum beyond $0.025

Tron price has been dealing with an increase in selling activity since it hit a wall at $0.3255. The losses were unstoppable at $0.03 which allowed the bears to increase their grip on the price, leading to a breakdown under $0.025. Support was then embraced at $0.02340, giving way to a weak reversal that continues to struggle above $0.025.