Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Tron – Asian Wrap 25 Aug

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD bulls face immediate resistance
BTC/USD bears took over control as the price fell from $11,756 to $11,748. Further price drop is expected as the daily confluence detector shows a lack of healthy support levels. On the upside, the price faces immediate resistance from $11,750-$11,850.
Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD struggles to stay above $0.2880
XRP/USD bears took charge in the early hours of Tuesday as the price fell from $0.2887 to $0.2880. The price is presently trending in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger band, which has narrowed considerably to show decreasing price volatility. The Elliott Oscillator shows sustained bearish sentiment, while the relative strength index (RSI) is trending firmly in the neutral zone.
Tron Price Forecast: TRX/USD struggles to build momentum beyond $0.025
Tron price has been dealing with an increase in selling activity since it hit a wall at $0.3255. The losses were unstoppable at $0.03 which allowed the bears to increase their grip on the price, leading to a breakdown under $0.025. Support was then embraced at $0.02340, giving way to a weak reversal that continues to struggle above $0.025.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
