Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple , & Stellar – Asian Wrap 17 Jul

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD freefall continues as bears retain control for the third straight day

BTC/USD bears stayed in control of the market for the third straight day. BTC/USD has so far gone down from $9,131.30 to $9,118.40 this Friday. The bears will target the $9,100 psychological level, next. The Elliott Oscillator has had three straight bearish sessions.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD continues its fall as price looks to break below SMA 50

Ripple bears stayed in control for the third straight day. XRP/USD is priced at $0.194 and looks to drop below the SMA 50. The price has fallen below the triangle formation and is hugging along the downward trending line. XRP/USD has lost more than 6% of its valuation over the last nine days.

Stellar Price Analysis: XLM/USD looks to cross above the 20-day Bollinger Band

XLM/USD bulls retained control for the fourth straight day as the price went up a bit from $0.102 to $0.10248. The price is hovering between the upward trending line and the 20-day Bollinger Band's upper curve. The MACD shows sustained bullish momentum.