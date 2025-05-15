Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Quant – European Wrap 15 May

Bitcoin (BTC) price is edging below $102,000 at the time of writing on Thursday after repeated rejections at the $105,000 resistance over the past five days. Traders look towards Turkey, where Ukraine-Russia peace talks are held, although chances of a major breakthrough look dim as neither US President Donald Trump nor Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to attend the meetings.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend Thursday’s proposed peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey, Reuters reported. As for Trump, the US President said he would go to the talks on Friday "if it is appropriate."

Ripple (XRP) price slides slightly on Thursday to $2.51 after peaking at $2.65 on Wednesday. The two-week streak from support around $2.12 mirrored bullish sentiment in the wider crypto market, supported by strong fundamentals in the broader crypto market. However, a slump in XRP's network growth points to declining user engagement, which could inhibit the uptrend eyeing the $3.00 psychological resistance in the mid-term.

Progressive talks between the United States (US) and China resulted in a 90-day trade truce, accelerating recovery in global markets. Earlier, the US and the United Kingdom (UK) struck a bilateral trade agreement easing trade between the two nations.

Quant (QNT) price is stabilizing near $100.70 on Thursday after rebounding from a key support level earlier this week. On-chain data reinforces the bullish outlook, with QNT’s Spot Taker Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) turning positive and trending upward, signaling increased buy-side dominance. Adding to the positive sentiment, Robinhood EU has announced that its European customers can now access QNT trading, potentially expanding the token’s investor base.

CryptoQuant data, as shown in the graph below, highlights buying pressure on Quant. The Taker CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) for QNT has been positive, has increased since mid-April, and is reaching levels not seen since February. This indicator measures the cumulative difference between market buy and sell volumes over 3 months. When 90-day CVD is positive and increasing, it suggests the Taker Buy Dominant Phase, while a negative and decreasing value indicates the Taker Sell Dominant Phase.