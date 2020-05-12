Bitcoin has pushed over 3.5% higher on Tuesday after Monday's halving event. The price had been anticipated to shoot higher by some analysts. Although there was no rocketing price the move higher in today's session has not been too shabby.

On a technical note, the price found some support just ahead of the 8K level and before the two key 55 exponential and 200 simple moving averages. The bulls will now be looking to see if the 10K resistance can be taken out. The two aforementioned moving averages might also cross over in a bullish fashion.

XRP price stays below $0,2000 after a failed attempt to clear this pivotal barrier. The third-largest digital coin hit the intraday high at $0,2001 before fresh selling interest pushed the price towards $0,1980. XRP/USD has stayed mostly unchanged on a day-to-day basis and gained nearly 3% since the beginning of Tuesday.

The intraday chart shows that the RSI points upwards though it is still below 70 (overbought zone). It means that the coin may resume the recovery attempts in the nearest future.

The 4-hour chart of XLM shows another bullish push to the upside and maybe even a test of the 0.70 area. There was a massive support zone the price bounced off at the psychological 0.060 area. There was also the 200-period simple moving average and Fibonacci extension (not on chart).

Now the price is moving higher there are a few resistance zones to watch. First and foremost 0.070 has been sticky. The previous consolidation had found the point to be quite the pivot area. Beyond that, the purple trendline line could be slightly tricky but if that breaks a test of the old high could defiantly be on the cards.