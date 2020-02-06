Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD lifts off to $10,000, why intense resistance anticipated?
Bitcoin woke up from its slump towards the end of last week as well as the beginning of this week. On the downside, Bitcoin tested $9,050 support. However, the buyers waiting to enter this zone pulled Bitcoin initially above $9,300. The bulls, confident in the recovery potential, blasted Bitcoin through the next resistances to the extent of testing $9,800.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD has outperformed Bitcoin reckons Mike Novograt
Ripple is back in the limelight following last year’s downtrend from the high at $0.5 achieved in June. From the low traded in December at $0.1750 marked the beginning of the ongoing bullish action. Ripple has performed incredibly well in January as well as the first week of February. The gains this week, particularly have seen XRP close in on $0.30.
EOS Price Analysis: EOS/USD breaks free from the range; $5.00 on radars
EOS, now the 8th largest digital asset with the current market value of $4.2 billion, has gained over 8% in recent 24 hours to trade at $4.57 by press time. The coin has been doing well recently, inspired by the general recovery on the global cryptocurrency market. EOS/USD has grown by nearly 80% since the beginning of the year, benefitting from the bullish sentiments.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Why BTC/USD lifts off to $10,000, why intense resistance anticipated?
Bitcoin woke up from its slump towards the end of last week as well as the beginning of this week. On the downside, Bitcoin tested $9,050 support.
EOS/USD breaks free from the range; $5.00 on radars
EOS, now the 8th largest digital asset with the current market value of $4.2 billion, has gained over 8% in recent 24 hours to trade at $4.57 by press time.
IOT/UST symmetrical triangle breakout aims at $0.36
IOTA is among the cryptoassets that have performed incredibly well on Thursday. While most cryptos settled above new support zones following Wednesday’s surge.
XLM/USD goes ballistic
Stellar's XLM, the 13th largest digital coin with the current market value of $1.34 billion, has gained over 7% in recent 24 hours to trade at $0.0700 by the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Faces a brick wall at $9,300
The cryptocurrency market has been on recovery mode during the last week of January. Bitcoin and all major altcoin finished the month in a green zone, with some of them posting triple-digit gains.