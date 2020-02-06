Bitcoin woke up from its slump towards the end of last week as well as the beginning of this week. On the downside, Bitcoin tested $9,050 support. However, the buyers waiting to enter this zone pulled Bitcoin initially above $9,300. The bulls, confident in the recovery potential, blasted Bitcoin through the next resistances to the extent of testing $9,800.

Ripple is back in the limelight following last year’s downtrend from the high at $0.5 achieved in June. From the low traded in December at $0.1750 marked the beginning of the ongoing bullish action. Ripple has performed incredibly well in January as well as the first week of February. The gains this week, particularly have seen XRP close in on $0.30.

EOS, now the 8th largest digital asset with the current market value of $4.2 billion, has gained over 8% in recent 24 hours to trade at $4.57 by press time. The coin has been doing well recently, inspired by the general recovery on the global cryptocurrency market. EOS/USD has grown by nearly 80% since the beginning of the year, benefitting from the bullish sentiments.