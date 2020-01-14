Bitcoin price has further pushed north trading around session highs, as the bulls close in on the $9000 price mark.

Price action via the 60-minute broke out and retested a pennant structure, leaving the door open to further upside momentum.

Ripple's XRP price is trading in the green by some 4.60% in the session on Tuesday.

XRP/USD bulls regaining control following a brief retest of $0.2000 mark.

Price action has been narrowing within a triangular structure, with next committed move eyed.

Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by some 9.70.% in the session on Tuesday.

LTC/USD momentum has been very much to the upside since 18 December.

A decent wave of buying pressure came into play following the $50 breakthrough.