Bitcoin holding gains of over 7% in the latter part of Tuesday.

BTC/USD broke out and retested a pennant pattern via the 60-minute chart view.

Bitcoin price has further pushed north trading around session highs, as the bulls close in on the $9000 price mark.

Price action via the 60-minute broke out and retested a pennant structure, leaving the door open to further upside momentum.

Looking north, there is little in the way of resistance until the psychological $10,000 mark, should the bulls crack and hold $9000.

BTC/USD 60-minute chart