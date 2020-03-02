Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & IOTA - Asian Wrap March 02

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD recovery picks up the pace above $8,600
Bitcoin price is having a positive start to the week’s trading. The Asian session on Monday is characterized by increased buying entries amid the building bullish momentum. BTC/USD is up a subtle 1% while trading at $8,614. Bitcoin price has advanced upwards from an opening price of $8,525.75 although it also recorded an intraday low of $8,485.52.
Ripple unlocks 500 million tokens; XRP/USD not affected
Ripple's XRP has settled above $0.2300 as the cryptocurrency market attempted recovery from the recent sell-off. The third-largest coin has gained over 1.6% since the beginning of Sunday; however, the upside momentum remains weak as the price stays below key technical levels.
IOTA capped by SMA100 daily as Trinity users are urged to migrate their tokens
IOTA, now the 24th largest digital asset with the current market value of $602 million, has recovered from the intraday low of $0.2031 to trade at $0.2170 by the time of writing. The coin has gained over 1.7% since the beginning of Sunday and stayed mostly unchanged on a day-to-day basis. IOT/USD has been range-bound recently, moving in sync with the broader cryptocurrency market.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin attempts a recovery, altcoins follow the lead
BTC/USD is currently trading at $8,650 (+0.6% on a day-to-day basis). The coin has recovered after a short-lived sell-off in the area below $8,500. At the time of writing, BTC is moving within a strong bullish trend amid shrinking volatility.
ETH/USD climbs above $220, bulls eye the $230 hurdle
Ethereum is making steps above a key support area between $210 and $220. The price teeters at $220 following a 1.93% recovery on the day. The Asian session has seen the bulls cement their position on the market while ...
XRP/USD jumps past $0.23 as recovery takes a breather
The cryptocurrency market is relatively in the green towards the end of the Asian session on the second day of March 2020. Ripple price has advanced 0.85% on the day from an opening value of $0.2273 to $0.23019 (market value).
LTC/USD confirms falling wedge pattern breakout past $60
Litecoin bulls are intentional with their push for recovery. However, the path of growth is laced with crucial hurdles, starting with the 200-day SMA at $58.95. The 50% Fib level of the last swing high at $87.70 to a swing low of $35.98 at $60 is in line to hinder upward advancement as well.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls plot the revenge
Bitcoin's market capitalization settled at $176 billion, which is 62.8% of the total digital assets market.