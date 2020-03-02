Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & IOTA - Asian Wrap March 02

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD recovery picks up the pace above $8,600

Bitcoin price is having a positive start to the week’s trading. The Asian session on Monday is characterized by increased buying entries amid the building bullish momentum. BTC/USD is up a subtle 1% while trading at $8,614. Bitcoin price has advanced upwards from an opening price of $8,525.75 although it also recorded an intraday low of $8,485.52.

Ripple unlocks 500 million tokens; XRP/USD not affected

Ripple's XRP has settled above $0.2300 as the cryptocurrency market attempted recovery from the recent sell-off. The third-largest coin has gained over 1.6% since the beginning of Sunday; however, the upside momentum remains weak as the price stays below key technical levels.

IOTA capped by SMA100 daily as Trinity users are urged to migrate their tokens

IOTA, now the 24th largest digital asset with the current market value of $602 million, has recovered from the intraday low of $0.2031 to trade at $0.2170 by the time of writing. The coin has gained over 1.7% since the beginning of Sunday and stayed mostly unchanged on a day-to-day basis. IOT/USD has been range-bound recently, moving in sync with the broader cryptocurrency market.



