Bitcoin is leading the market in fresh declines during the European session. The largest cryptocurrency in the world has slipped under $8,000 and seeking support above $7,000. It is trading at $7,930 following a 2% loss on the day.

Analysts from Elliptic monitored XRP transactions and identified several hundred accounts related to illegal activities. the Block reports.

A significant part of XRP transactions totaling over $400 million is connected with financial pyramids and other fraudulent schemes.