Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum Classic – Asian Wrap 28 Aug

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD consolidates above $13,000

BTC/USD has gone up from $11,327.13 to $11,339 in the early hours of Friday, as the buyers consolidate the price above $11,300. The daily confluence detector has one healthy support level at $10,900., which has the weekly Pivot Point one support-two and one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level.

Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD clings on to the lower curve of 20-day Bollinger Band

XRP/USD bears have stated in control of the market for the second straight day. The price is presently trending in a downward channel formation and hugging along the lower curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band. XRP/USD has currently fallen from $0.2663 and $0.3014 in the early hours of Friday.

Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC/USD bogged down by heavy resistance levels

ETC/USD bears took control of the market as the price fell from $6.47 to $6.26. The daily confluence detector shows three strong resistance levels at $6.31, $6.42 and $6.62. The one-month Fibonacci retracement level highlights the $6.31 level.