Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum Classic – Asian Wrap 21 Aug

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD bears take charge of the market

BTC/USD bears have taken charge of the market in the early hours of Friday as the price dropped from $11,861.70 to $11,839.33. The daily confluence detector shows that price is sandwiched between $11,900 resistance level and $11,750 support line. The $11,900-level has the one-day Fibonacci 38.2% and 23.6% retracement levels, among others.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD consolidates below $0.30 as bulls face resistance at SMA 20

XRP/USD went up from $0.2899 to $0.2911 as the bulls entered the market following two consecutive bearish days. The 20-day Bollinger Band has narrowed down considerably, which shows decreasing price volatility. The Elliott Oscillator has had three straight red sessions, indicating that the overall market sentiment is presently bearish.

Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC/USD bulls charge towards $7 range

ETC/USD bulls took charge of the market and pushed the price up from $6.80 to $6.97. The bulls have the momentum required to push past the $7-level. If they manage to do so, the buyers will need to overcome resistance at $7.11, which has the one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and the one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level.