Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap April 20

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Is BTC/USD still in the buy zone heading into the May halving?

The weekend session has been stable for most cryptocurrencies especially for Bitcoin. The bulls desire to close the week above $7,000 materialized with an opening value of $7,129. BTC/USD has remained in the green throughout the Asian session on Monday.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD lags behind Bitcoin in price performance and outperforms BTC on a macro level

Ripple price performance has lagged behind other major cryptoassets since the beginning of 2019. Although 2020 looked bullish for the token, at the moment the future of XRP in terms of price performance is still bleak especially after losing more than 40% of its value in the first quarter.

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD soars 3% as focus shifts to $200

Ethereum price is showing its prowess among the top three and other major cryptocurrencies on the market. Following the breakout on Thursday last week, Ether has called several resistance levels including $160, $170 and $180. The price action over the weekend extended towards $200 but hit a wall slightly under $200.



