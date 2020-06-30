Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple, & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 30 Jun

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD faces bearish correction following two straight bullish days
BTC/USD faces bearish correction following two straight bullish days as the price went down from $9,187.70 to $9,168.15. BTC/USD is presently moving in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band, which is currently narrowing to show decreasing price volatility.
Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD battles 38.2% Fibonacci resistance, can $0.18 be conquered?
Ripple price continues to narrow down a descending trendline. It is apparent that gains are an uphill task. For instance, there was an attempt to overcome the seller congestion at $0.19 on June 24. However, the bullish momentum hit a snag, sabotaging any plans for pushing XRP towards $0.20.
Ethereum Market Analysis: Researcher says PlusToken scammers are mixing $117,000,000 worth Ether, ETH/USD remains unaffected
A researcher who goes by the name “Frank” has recently said that the criminals behind the PlusToken scam are active and are cycling their ETH stash through mixers. ETH/USD faces bearish correction, following two straight bullish days.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
