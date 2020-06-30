Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple, & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 30 Jun

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD faces bearish correction following two straight bullish days

BTC/USD faces bearish correction following two straight bullish days as the price went down from $9,187.70 to $9,168.15. BTC/USD is presently moving in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band, which is currently narrowing to show decreasing price volatility.

Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD battles 38.2% Fibonacci resistance, can $0.18 be conquered?

Ripple price continues to narrow down a descending trendline. It is apparent that gains are an uphill task. For instance, there was an attempt to overcome the seller congestion at $0.19 on June 24. However, the bullish momentum hit a snag, sabotaging any plans for pushing XRP towards $0.20.



Ethereum Market Analysis: Researcher says PlusToken scammers are mixing $117,000,000 worth Ether, ETH/USD remains unaffected

A researcher who goes by the name “Frank” has recently said that the criminals behind the PlusToken scam are active and are cycling their ETH stash through mixers. ETH/USD faces bearish correction, following two straight bullish days.



