Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 29 Jan

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC bulls battle key short-term resistances above $34,000

BTC/USD rises to $34,167 while flashing a two-day winning streak during early Friday. The crypto major has been on a recovery move after taking a U-turn from $29,239 on Friday and is currently attacking a short-term resistance line and 100-bar SMA, from January 14.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP buyers confront short-term key SMA to regain 0.2700

XRP/USD rises to 0.2717 amid early Friday’s trading session. In doing so, the altcoin refreshes intraday top while extending the recovery moves from a swing low of 0.2440 marked on Wednesday. Multiple resistance lines stand tall to challenge bulls.

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH scarcity will drive the digital asset to $2,000

Ethereum price has been under consolidation after establishing a new all-time high at $1,475 which wasn’t quite convincing. ETH dropped to $1,207 but has rebounded and it’s currently trading at $1,338. ETH faces very little resistance to the upside and can quickly establish a new all-time high.