Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 29 Jan

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC bulls battle key short-term resistances above $34,000
BTC/USD rises to $34,167 while flashing a two-day winning streak during early Friday. The crypto major has been on a recovery move after taking a U-turn from $29,239 on Friday and is currently attacking a short-term resistance line and 100-bar SMA, from January 14.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP buyers confront short-term key SMA to regain 0.2700
XRP/USD rises to 0.2717 amid early Friday’s trading session. In doing so, the altcoin refreshes intraday top while extending the recovery moves from a swing low of 0.2440 marked on Wednesday. Multiple resistance lines stand tall to challenge bulls.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH scarcity will drive the digital asset to $2,000
Ethereum price has been under consolidation after establishing a new all-time high at $1,475 which wasn’t quite convincing. ETH dropped to $1,207 but has rebounded and it’s currently trading at $1,338. ETH faces very little resistance to the upside and can quickly establish a new all-time high.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
