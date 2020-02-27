Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum - Asian Wrap 27 Feb

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD erases Coronavirus-driven gains as price nosedives to $8,500
Bitcoin price has been on a downward momentum since Monday this week. All the attempts to pull up from the dive have been squashed where the path of least resistance remains to the downside. The latest blow was the slide beneath the key $9,000 level where BTC/USD bearish leg extended to $8,500.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD is looking for support levels
Could this chart show that the recent Ripple rally was just a deep retracement of the downtrend?. The price fall from the 0.3463 high has been pretty dramatic. Now the price is heading toward the 0.20 support level. This level has been used on 4 strong occasions.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD finds support at key Fibonacci area
Today has been a serious bear day in the crypto world. Ethereum is still over 7% lower despite finding some support recently. There is a decent support level on the chart below where the 1.618% extension and the 38.2% retracement meet.
