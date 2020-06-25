Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple, & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 25 Jun

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD drops down after charting evening star pattern

BTC/USD bears stayed in control for the second straight day as it charted the evening star pattern. The price plummeted from $9,623.62 to $9,277.70 and dropped below the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The Elliott Oscillator has had a red session, following two straight green sessions.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD plummets below the downward trending line and the green Ichimoku cloud

XRP/USD fell from $0.1889 to $0.1834 as the bears remained in control for the second straight day. In the process, the price has fallen below the downward trending line and the green Ichimoku cloud. The Elliott Oscillator is back in the red following Tuesday’s green session.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD tries to consolidate above $230 following Wednesday’s bloodbath

ETH/USD bears have managed to stay in control for the third straight day. The price has dropped slightly from $234.53 to $234.47, as ETH/USD continues consolidation above the $230-level. William’s %R has fallen from the edge of the overbought zone to the neutral territory, where it is currently trending horizontally.