Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple, & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 17 Jun

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD lacks healthy support levels

BTC/USD dropped from $9,527.65 to $9,477.50 in the early hours of Wednesday as bears took control, following a bullish Tuesday. The daily confluence detector shows that BTC/USD lacks healthy support levels, so further price drop is possible. There is strong resistance at $9,545.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD’s Elliott Oscillator has a green session following five straight red sessions

XRP/USD fell from $0.1925 $0.1916 this Tuesday as the bears stepped in to correct the market following a bullish Monday. The MACD shows sustained bearish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had a green session after five consecutive red sessions.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bears take control as price falls below $235

ETH/USD dropped from $235.40 to $234 in the early hours of Wednesday following a bullish Tuesday. The price is sandwiched between the SMA 20 and the upward trending line. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has narrowed, which indicates that overall price volatility is decreasing. The Elliott Oscillator has had seven straight red sessions, showing sustained bearish sentiment.