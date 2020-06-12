Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple, & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 12 Jun

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD bulls face immediate resistance at $9,300

BTC/USD recovered slightly from $9,265.89 to $9,296.50 in the early hours of Friday following a heavily bearish Thursday. The bulls face immediate resistance at $9,300 and a robust stack between $9,660–$9,725. $9,300 has the 15-min Previous Low, Previous Week Low, 15-min Bollinger Band middle curve, 15-min SMA 10, one-hour SMA 5 and 15-min SMA 5.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls step up following Thursday’s bloodbath

XRP/USD went up from $0.1881 to $0.1892 in the early hours of Friday and re-entered the 20-day Bollinger Band. This followed a heavily bearish Thursday, wherein the price plummeted from $0.203 and dropped below the 20-day Bollinger Band.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bulls try to stage comeback but face resistance at SMA 20

ETH/USD has gone through a bullish correction in the early hours of Friday, as the price went up from $230.15 to $232. This Thursday, the price got rejected at the $248.30 resistance level. The MACD shows increasing bearish market momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had two consecutive red sessions.