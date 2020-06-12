Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple, & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 12 Jun

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD bulls face immediate resistance at $9,300
BTC/USD recovered slightly from $9,265.89 to $9,296.50 in the early hours of Friday following a heavily bearish Thursday. The bulls face immediate resistance at $9,300 and a robust stack between $9,660–$9,725. $9,300 has the 15-min Previous Low, Previous Week Low, 15-min Bollinger Band middle curve, 15-min SMA 10, one-hour SMA 5 and 15-min SMA 5.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls step up following Thursday’s bloodbath
XRP/USD went up from $0.1881 to $0.1892 in the early hours of Friday and re-entered the 20-day Bollinger Band. This followed a heavily bearish Thursday, wherein the price plummeted from $0.203 and dropped below the 20-day Bollinger Band.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bulls try to stage comeback but face resistance at SMA 20
ETH/USD has gone through a bullish correction in the early hours of Friday, as the price went up from $230.15 to $232. This Thursday, the price got rejected at the $248.30 resistance level. The MACD shows increasing bearish market momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had two consecutive red sessions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto scary movie on the panel
At the same time that the bears on Wall Street showed their ability to break the irrational euphoria, some selling appeared in a crypto market that had already been pointing to a rapid fall for days, allowing it to emerge from the lethargy in which it was.
XRP/USD eyes $0.20 amid broad-based crypto recovery
Ripple price, for the first time in two weeks broke the support at $0.20. The declines were in tandem with Bitcoin’s rejection from $10,000 to levels close to $9,000.
ETH/USD unrelenting journey to $280
The cryptocurrency market is painted with a large green-coated brush. The widespread bullish momentum is happening after almost two weeks of calm in the market.
LTC/USD recovery targets at $45.50
Litecoin (LTC) recovered from Thursday's low at $42.12 and settled above $44.00 by press time; LTC/USD has gained 2.2% on Thursday, and lost over 4% of its value on a day-to-day basis, moving in sync with the market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD needs to go down again before it goes up
After a head-spinning volatility at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD settled above $9,600 with minor gains on a week-on-week basis. A shall Doji candle on a weekly chart is an alarming signal that the bulls are exhausted by uncertainty and large price swings.