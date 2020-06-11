Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple, & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 11 Jun

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD bulls take charge as price consolidates in a pennant formation

BTC/USD bulls took charge following a bearish Tuesday as it continues to trend within the pennant formation. The price has gone up from $9,779.25 to $9,880. The MACD shows sustained but slight bearish momentum.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD floats inside the green Ichimoku cloud

XRP/USD bulls staged a comeback after a bearish Tuesday. The price bounced went up from $0.2012 to $0.2025 and is currently floating inside the green Ichimoku cloud. The MACD shows decreasing bullish momentum.

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD daily confluence detector shows a lack of strong resistance levels

ETH/USD bulls remained in control of the market for the second straight day as it rose up from $248 to $249. ETH/USD daily confluence detector shows a lack of strong resistance on the upside. On the downside, healthy support lies at $248.