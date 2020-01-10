Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum - Asian Wrap 10 Jan

Daily confluence detector shows a lack of healthy support levels, BTC/USD may drop more
BTC/USD is currently priced at $7,812.70. This follows a heavily bearish Thursday, wherein BTC/USD fell from $8,051 to $7,811.50. The daily confluence detector shows a lack of healthy support levels on the downside, hinting that the price may drop even more.
Ripple Price Analysis: How long will the critical $0.20 support hold?
Ripple keeps dancing at the edge of the cliff following a recent rejection at $0.225. The losses come in tandem with declines witnessed across the board in the last 24 hours. The market leader, Bitcoin is also grinding lower towards $7,700 while Ethereum is struggling to hold the support at $136.?
ETH/USD drops below the triangle formation
ETH/USD is charting a second straight bearish day. This Thursday, the price fell from $137.30 to $136.90 and it has fallen further to $136.80 so far today. In the process, it dropped below the triangle pattern. The price is sandwiched between the 50-day SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves.
ETC/USD hampered by the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band
ETC/USD encountered resistance at the $5.20 line and the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band and has fallen to $5.06, but it is still trending in an upwards channel formation.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD drops below the triangle formation
ETH/USD is charting a second straight bearish day. This Thursday, the price fell from $137.30 to $136.90 and it has fallen further to $136.80 so far today. In the process, it dropped below the triangle pattern.
Litecoin: Bearish head and shoulders noted on the hourly chart
LTC/USD has fallen back below the 55 hourly EMA in a bearish move. There is also a bearish head and shoulders chart formation that has formed too. The 200 EMA is in close proximity which could act as near term support.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.