Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Crypto – European Wrap 18 February

A new entity identified in BlackRock's quarterly filing for its Bitcoin (BTC) Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) IBIT has sparked rumors of Chinese investment under the name of Zhang Hui, despite the nationwide ban on the Crypto King. The broader market demand for Bitcoin is reemerging among large wallet investors, commonly called whales, and is attracting volume away from altcoins.

Ripple (XRP) is supported above $1.40, and trading around $1.47 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The increase, although minor, has erased losses posted the previous day. However, low activity in both the institutional and retail environments may temper XRP’s bullish scope, currently targeting Sunday's high at $1.67.

The cryptocurrency market is showing signs of a gradual recovery, with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) all edging higher at the time of writing on Wednesday after the price declines seen a day earlier.