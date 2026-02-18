TRENDING:
Australian Unemployment
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Crypto – European Wrap 18 February

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Crypto – European Wrap 18 February
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Ghost holding in BlackRock’s IBIT sparks Chinese Bitcoin investment whispers

A new entity identified in BlackRock's quarterly filing for its Bitcoin (BTC) Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) IBIT has sparked rumors of Chinese investment under the name of Zhang Hui, despite the nationwide ban on the Crypto King. The broader market demand for Bitcoin is reemerging among large wallet investors, commonly called whales, and is attracting volume away from altcoins.

Chart

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP supported above $1.40 despite cooling buying activity

Ripple (XRP) is supported above $1.40, and trading around $1.47 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The increase, although minor, has erased losses posted the previous day. However, low activity in both the institutional and retail environments may temper XRP’s bullish scope, currently targeting Sunday's high at $1.67.

Chart

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound slightly as technicals signal bullish shift

The cryptocurrency market is showing signs of a gradual recovery, with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) all edging higher at the time of writing on Wednesday after the price declines seen a day earlier. 

Chart

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

Sui extends sideways action ahead of Grayscale’s GSUI ETF launch

Sui extends sideways action ahead of Grayscale’s GSUI ETF launch

Sui is extending its downtrend for the second consecutive day, trading at 0.95 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The Layer-1 token is down over 16% in February and approximately 34% from the start of the year, aligning with the overall bearish sentiment across the crypto market.

XRP pares losses, targets breakout above $1.50 as ETF demand diminishes

XRP pares losses, targets breakout above $1.50 as ETF demand diminishes

XRP pares losses as bulls target a short-term breakout above $1.50. The MACD upholds a buy signal while the MFI indicator rises above the midline, suggesting a potential bullish shift.

Ghost holding in BlackRock’s IBIT sparks Chinese Bitcoin investment whispers

Ghost holding in BlackRock’s IBIT sparks Chinese Bitcoin investment whispers

A new entity identified in BlackRock's quarterly filing for its Bitcoin (BTC) Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) IBIT has sparked rumors of Chinese investment under the name of Zhang Hui, despite the nationwide ban on the Crypto King. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound slightly as technicals signal bullish shift

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound slightly as technicals signal bullish shift

The cryptocurrency market is showing signs of a gradual recovery, with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) all edging higher at the time of writing on Wednesday after the price declines seen a day earlier. 

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: BTC bears aren’t done yet

Bitcoin: BTC bears aren’t done yet

Bitcoin (BTC) price slips below $67,000 at the time of writing on Friday, remaining under pressure and extending losses of nearly 5% so far this week.