Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Bitcoin Cash – Asian Wrap 20 Nov

There is only 0.5 Bitcoin for every millionaire in the world, but these billionaires are buying them all

The last halving has undoubtedly caused a significant supply shock to the Bitcoin in circulation, leading to increased scarcity. It appears the race to own BTC is growing as more wealthy individuals want to have a piece of the pie, and the billionaires seem to be ahead.

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP prepares to pullback to $0.27 before an ultimate breakout

It would seem that the price of XRP is showing signs of a potential retracement before bouncing off to the upside in the short term. Indicators show that incoming bearish momentum could see it go as low as $0.27 before it takes off. The Fibonacci retracement tool confirms the sell signal on a daily chart.

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: BCH prepares for 21% upswing if consolidation breaks

Bitcoin Cash has recovered considerably from the downswing experienced after the $339 peak achieved in August. At the time of writing, BCH looks towards a potential breakout to $320 or a breakdown that would erase the gains made to $193.