Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Bitcoin Cash – Asian Wrap 20 Nov

There is only 0.5 Bitcoin for every millionaire in the world, but these billionaires are buying them all
The last halving has undoubtedly caused a significant supply shock to the Bitcoin in circulation, leading to increased scarcity. It appears the race to own BTC is growing as more wealthy individuals want to have a piece of the pie, and the billionaires seem to be ahead.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP prepares to pullback to $0.27 before an ultimate breakout
It would seem that the price of XRP is showing signs of a potential retracement before bouncing off to the upside in the short term. Indicators show that incoming bearish momentum could see it go as low as $0.27 before it takes off. The Fibonacci retracement tool confirms the sell signal on a daily chart.
Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: BCH prepares for 21% upswing if consolidation breaks
Bitcoin Cash has recovered considerably from the downswing experienced after the $339 peak achieved in August. At the time of writing, BCH looks towards a potential breakout to $320 or a breakdown that would erase the gains made to $193.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC makes new yearly highs while its network activity looks worrisome
Bitcoin has lived through the best week since February 2018. The pioneer digital currency price gained over $2,000 in less than seven days. The bullish momentum allowed it to reach a new multi-year high of nearly $18,800, marking November 2020 one of the strongest bullish months ever.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA regains crucial support but its network activity raises red flags
Cardano (ADA), the 10th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $3.4 billion, has been doing well recently. The coin has gained over 3% in the recent 24 hours and managed to settle above a critical support area.
Yearn.Finance holders are ready to dump their tokens en masse
Yearn.Finance (YFI) has been one of the biggest gainers in the last days. The popular DeFi-token gained over 180% in less than two weeks and jumped to the 29th position in the global cryptocurrency market rating.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC is ready for a downside correction after 30% growth
LTC/USD hit the highest level since February 2020 at $83.91 during early Asian hours and retreated to $81 by the time of writing. Despite the downside correction, LTC has gained over 10% on a day-to-day basis and nearly 32% in the last seven days.
