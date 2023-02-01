Ethereum withdrawals will be enabled with the Shanghai upgrade, for the first time since the launch of the Beacon chain staking contract in December 2020. This marks a key milestone for ETH holders as token unlock by validators could increase the volume of ETH on the move in the circulating supply.

Ripple (XRP) price looks to jump higher as several signs point to more slowdowns in the US economic numbers on all fronts. For the first time in two years, the value of a house in San Francisco is worth less than last month. Overall, prices are dropping, but the job market is still near full employment. The ideal moment for the Fed to try and go for that soft landing by now putting the brakes on their rate hikes and informing the markets it is nearly done with tightening.

Bitcoin price shows a tight range formation after rallying for a month. This pause is being seen across Ethereum and Ripple price, but not all altcoins. Some cryptocurrencies are rallying without a stop; so investors need to exercise caution as this house of cards built over the last month could come crumbling down.

