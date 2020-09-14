Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Polkadot & Binance – Asian Wrap 14 Sep

Bitcoin Coin Price Forecast: BTC turns $10,400 into support, how nigh is $11,500?

Bitcoin bulls overcame the stubborn resistance at $10,400 and even sustained gains above $10,500. The momentum came within a whisker of the $10,600 seller congestion zone, but the price retreated amid rising bearish pressure. At the time of writing, BTC is trading at $10,540 after holding comfortably above $10,500.

Polkadot Technical Analysis: DOT soars past $5, flipping Chainlink for the 5th spot

Polkadot has soared into the top five after displacing Chainlink. Data by CoinMarketCap shows DOT with a market cap of $4.56 billion. Polkadot entrance into the top five is not a done deal, considering Chainlink follows with a market cap of $4.51 billion. The question is, can DOT bulls sustain the uptrend?

Binance Coin Price Forecast: BNB sell signal flashing as $18 beckons

Binance Coin appears to be prematurely abandoning the mission to hit new yearly highs as explored extensively earlier in the week. However, the trading in the last 24 hours has been impressive, with over 10% in gains accrued. Yet, on hitting resistance at $27, the token has embarked on a downtrend again.