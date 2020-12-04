Crypto market bull-run brakes ahead of the weekend magic
The cryptocurrency market is painted in green, apart from a few crypto assets like Polkadot, Uniswap, Yearn.Finance and Huobi Token. Bitcoin is up a subtle 0.9% in the last 24 hours, while Ethereum is trading 2.3% higher. On the other hand, Ripple's price has remained unchanged while holding around $0.61. Read more...
Polkadot launches a new Alliance to promote the project's DeFi ecosystem
Polkadot (DOT) is the 9th largest digital currency with a current market capitalization of $4.6 billion and an average daily trading volume of $375 million. The coin underwent a 100x redenomination in August 2020 that pushed to the top-10 largest cryptocurrency assets by market value. Read more...
Tezos Price Prediction: XTZ massive takeoff to $3 is in the offing
Tezos is trading at $2.4 following an impressive recovery from the recently established support at $2.16. The breakdown necessitated the upswing at the beginning of December from a price level of around $2.6. For now, all attention has been channelled to breaking the stubborn resistance at $2.44 to pave the way for gains toward $3. Read more...
ZIL rally at the tipping point, breakdown to $0.027 seems imminent
Zilliqa has recovered almost all the gains lost last week amid the widespread correction in the cryptocurrency market. However, the altcoin did not rise to November’s peak at $0.037; instead, a December high has been posted at $0.035.
OMG Network price jumps over 20% after Genesis Block acquires it
Genesis Block Ventures (GBV), an investment branch of Genesis Block, acquired the Ethereum second-layer solution provider OMG Network (OMG). GBV has a strong presence in Thailand and other Asian countries.
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD tumbles to multi-month lows on risk flows, technical selloff
Bitcoin has lived through a roller-coaster week. The pioneer digital currency hit another multi-year high of $19,500 and got really close to the all-time high on Wednesday.