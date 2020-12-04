Crypto market bull-run brakes ahead of the weekend magic

The cryptocurrency market is painted in green, apart from a few crypto assets like Polkadot, Uniswap, Yearn.Finance and Huobi Token. Bitcoin is up a subtle 0.9% in the last 24 hours, while Ethereum is trading 2.3% higher. On the other hand, Ripple's price has remained unchanged while holding around $0.61. Read more...

Polkadot launches a new Alliance to promote the project's DeFi ecosystem

Polkadot (DOT) is the 9th largest digital currency with a current market capitalization of $4.6 billion and an average daily trading volume of $375 million. The coin underwent a 100x redenomination in August 2020 that pushed to the top-10 largest cryptocurrency assets by market value. Read more...

Tezos Price Prediction: XTZ massive takeoff to $3 is in the offing

Tezos is trading at $2.4 following an impressive recovery from the recently established support at $2.16. The breakdown necessitated the upswing at the beginning of December from a price level of around $2.6. For now, all attention has been channelled to breaking the stubborn resistance at $2.44 to pave the way for gains toward $3. Read more...