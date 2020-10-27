Breaking: Bitcoin breaks new yearly highs; the road to $15,000 is clear

- Bitcoin breaks new yearly highs amid strong bullish momentum.
- The price may retreat to $12,800 before another bullish wave with the target at $15,000.
Bitcoin (BTC) broke above the local resistance created by $13,250 and hit a new high of 2020 at $13,490. The pioneer digital asset is poised for further growth as the upside momentum gains traction amid little resistance from sellers.
At the time of writing, BTC/USD is trading at $13,400, having gained nearly 3% on a day-to-day basis. Bitcoin's average daily trading volume is registered at $32.9 billion, while its market share increased to 61.9%.
Bitcoin bulls are unstoppable
From the technical point of view, a sustainable move above $13,250 would signal the end of the Bitcoin consolidation phase and the beginning of a new bullish wave. If this former resistance is verified as a support, there will be little to stop BTC on the way to $15,000.
The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model confirms that there are no significant barriers above the current price, while the downside is clustered with substantial obstacles.
Bitcoin's IOMAP data
Source: Intotheblock
Thus, Bitcoin finds strong support between $13,000 and $12,650, as nearly 1 million addresses bought over 800k coins there. The next big cluster of addresses is registered below $12,000, with 1.75 accounts having bought 1 million coins.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
On the one-hour chart, a break below $13,250 would allow for an extended correction towards $12,800 and potentially $12,600 (1-hour SMA100). This technical support area may serve as a backstop for BTC and trigger another bullish wave; however, a sustainable move lower would invalidate the immediate bullish forecast.
Meanwhile, from the longer-term perspective, BTC is well-positioned for strong growth with the next focus on $13,800, the highest level of 2019, followed by $15,000.
BTC/USD weekly chart
Key levels to watch
A short-term technical correction may take BTC/USD to $12,800. However, this barrier is likely to stop the sell-off and attract new buyers to the market. Considering the lack of resistance levels above the current price, BTC may quickly reach $15,000. On the other hand, a sustainable move below the said support of $12,800 will invalidate the immediate bullish scenario and trigger an extended downside correction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
