Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, MATIC & XRP – European Wrap 12 July

Paul Barbadoro, the presiding Judge in the SEC vs LBRY case, took a completely different stance on the status of LBC token being or not a security than the one he had taken in the January ruling. Back then, it had been clarified that the judge’s order does not apply to secondary market sales of the LBC token. In the final ruling on July 11, Judge Barbadoro decided to exercise judicial restraint and refused to comment on the status of the LBC token as a security or non-security in secondary market transactions.

Polygon (MATIC) and Binance Coin (BNB) have witnessed an increase in their trade volume over the past two days. Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker, this increase is typically followed by a correction in the asset’s price.

Coinbase shareholders are having an eventful Tuesday as the cryptocurrency exchange's stock price (COIN) shot up following the news of the Bitcoin ETF. The said development comes amid an ongoing battle between the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and multiple companies awaiting their Bitcoin ETF approval. But Coinbase could be the first US-based crypto exchange to realize this dream.

