Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, MATIC & MOON – American Wrap 14 November

US CPI annual inflation comes in at 3.2%, below expectations; Bitcoin price cements $36,500 as support
Bitcoin price nearly crashes below $35,000 as stock markets add $739 billion in a few hours
Bitcoin price is witnessing an uptrend flip for the first time in a month on the daily chart. The credit for this goes to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which released the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for the month of October, surpassing expectations. The crypto market, however, did not see eye to eye.
Enjin Coin price works out a 20% recovery amid mounting bullish metrics for ENJ
Enjin coin (ENJ) price has been on a steep downtrend following a rejection from the $0.3277 resistance level, a key hurdle that capped the upside potential of the cryptocurrency. However, the tables seem to have turned, with on-chain metrics showing the bulls are actively taking over.
AVAX price recovers slightly after 15% crash but remains stuck in 15-month consolidation
AVAX price was among the top performers during the recent bull run, but like every altcoin, Avalanche’s native token is also witnessing corrections and decline. Although this may seem like a one-time, isolated event, the chances are that a dip in value is right around the corner.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Next 3 days could be interesting for BTC as Nov 17 draws
Bitcoin could fall 5%, or not, depending on what the US SEC decides to do in the next three days. Whether it will be a yay or nay in regard to the spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) will be the determining factor as the detailed eight-day window closes fast.
Bitcoin crashes ahead of ETF approval window, but bull run is not under threat
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows signs of slowing down after Thursday’s sudden sell-off that wiped out more than a billion dollars in open interest and hundreds of millions in liquidations. While this caused many altcoins to suddenly crash double digits others continue to face immense selling pressure. Despite the recent debacle, investors remain optimistic and expect the 2023 rally to continue.