Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Mantle & CFTC – European Wrap 24 September

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has announced a "Tokenized Collateral Program" that, once launched, will let regulated derivatives traders test the use of stablecoins as collateral. The initiative is structured as a pilot. It will apply to clearinghouses and futures commission merchants operating under CFTC oversight.

Mantle (MNT) price advances higher for the third straight day, trading above $1.80 at press time on Wednesday. The announcement of the VIP holder program and trading fees discount over Bybit on Tuesday boosted the interest in MNT derivatives. Furthermore, the technical outlook suggests an extended rally, potentially reaching a new record high.

Bitcoin (BTC) price stabilizes around $112,600 at the time of writing on Wednesday, after correcting by nearly 3% so far this week. However, the broader outlook remains fragile as the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious stance on rate cuts and escalating geopolitical conflicts dampen risk appetite. Adding to the pressure, US-listed spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded their second consecutive day of outflows, highlighting weakness in institutional demand.

