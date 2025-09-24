- Mantle holds above $1.80, extending its upward move for the third consecutive day.
- VIP holder program and trading fees payment integrations on Bybit boost traders' sentiment.
- An increase in capital inflow in MNT derivatives suggests increased demand among traders.
Mantle (MNT) price advances higher for the third straight day, trading above $1.80 at press time on Wednesday. The announcement of the VIP holder program and trading fees discount over Bybit on Tuesday boosted the interest in MNT derivatives. Furthermore, the technical outlook suggests an extended rally, potentially reaching a new record high.
Bybit integrations spark optimism in MNT derivatives
Mantle announced two new integrations with the Bybit exchange on Tuesday, enabling MNT holders to receive 25% discounts on spot trading and 10% discounts on derivatives trading. Furthermore, the MNT tokens will be valued at 1.5 times, enabling Bybit users to achieve VIP status, which offers benefits such as reduced fees and higher deposit and withdrawal limits.
Following the new integrations, the CoinGlass data indicate that the MNT Open Interest (OI) has increased by 4.97% over the last 24 hours, now standing at $267.00 million. This significant capital increase locked in MNT derivatives points to risk-on sentiment among traders.
Validating the buying pressure, the OI-weighted funding rate remains stable at 0.0099% which bulls are paying to hold positions and offset the leverage-caused imbalance between spot and swap prices. Furthermore, the long-to-short ratio reads 1.1418, which indicates that there are more active long positions.
MNT derivatives data. Source: CoinGlass
Mantle stands on the verge of price discovery mode
Mantle appreciates over 4% at the time of writing on Wednesday, surpassing the R2 pivot level resistance at $1.80. A decisive close above this level could extend the MNT rally, potentially targeting the R3 resistance at $2.21 for a fresh record high.
The technical indicators on the daily chart suggest a bullish trend, supporting the upside potential in Mantle. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is sloping upward from its signal line, indicating a revival in bullish momentum and avoiding a bearish crossover. Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67, inching closer to the overbought boundary, suggesting that the buying pressure is heightened with further space for recovery.
MNT/USDT daily price chart.
On the downside, if MNT flips below $1.80, it could retest the R1 pivot point resistance at $1.48.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Pi Network Price Forecast: PI recovers as AI-enabled KYC goes live
Pi Network (PI) ticks higher by nearly 3% at press time on Wednesday after three straight days of losses, which resulted in a record low of $0.1842. The intraday recovery aligns with net outflows from Centralized Exchanges and PI reserves, as well as the AI-enabled KYC process going live.
Top Crypto Gainers: ASTER, ZEC, PUMP extend gains in a volatile market
Aster (ASTER), Zcash (ZEC), and Pump.fun (PUMP) survived the volatility in the cryptocurrency market over the last 24 hours to rise as top performers. Aster drives the rally on the back of increased trading volume while a surge in interest in Zcash and the Pump.fun derivatives market fuels the uptrend.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP momentum fades, signaling deeper corrections
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) steadied on Wednesday after falling nearly 3%, 6%, and 5% respectively, so far this week. The top three cryptocurrencies are showing signs of continued weakness, with fading momentum indicating deeper corrections may be on the horizon.
CFTC unveils plans to allow stablecoins as tokenized collateral in derivatives markets
US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Acting Chair Caroline D. Pham announced on Tuesday that the agency will launch an initiative to enable tokenized collateral in derivatives markets, including stablecoins.
Bitcoin: BTC steadies above $116,000 as FOMC dovish stance boosts risk-on sentiment
Bitcoin shows strength, continuing its three consecutive weeks of recovery and holding steady above $116,000 on Friday. The recovery extends following the dovish Federal Reserve stance.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.