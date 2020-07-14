Bitcoin is changing hands at $9,190, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Tuesday. The first digital coin has been locked in a tight range for weeks with rare attempts to break free in either direction. At the time of writing, Bitcoin's market value is registered at $169.3%, while its market share recovered to 62.6% from the recent low of 62.2%.

Litecoin experienced a sharp sell-off towards $42.63 on Monday and managed to recover to $43.44 by the time of writing. The 9th largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.88 billion has lost over 13% on a day-to-day basis and 1% since the beginning of the day. The coin is moving in sync with the market within a short-term bearish trend amid high volatility.

Stellar is free-falling after hitting a snag at $0.10. This crypto token has been on an upward roll since the beginning of July. Note that the gains in June hit another wall at $0.0850 before plummeting under the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level taken between the last swing high of $0.1014 to a swing low at $0.02756.