Bitcoin Market Update: BTC/USD may retest $9,000 amid worsened sentiments on the global markets

- Bitcoin resumed the decline amid the sell-off on the stock markets.
- The downside pressure may increase into the US opening.
Bitcoin is changing hands at $9,190, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Tuesday. The first digital coin has been locked in a tight range for weeks with rare attempts to break free in either direction. At the time of writing, Bitcoin's market value is registered at $169.3%, while its market share recovered to 62.6% from the recent low of 62.2%.
Bitcoin's growing correlation with the stock markets makes it vulnerable to further losses. Asian stocks dropped on Tuesday amid concerns about the global economic recovery and escalation of China-American tensions. Both the S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq futures briefly touched new highs and slipped into a red zone. Bitcoin may follow the lead and slip under $9,000 if the sentiments do not improve by the time of the US opening.
Also, traders are waiting for earnings reports this week that will provide more insights into the state of corporate America and the economy as a whole.
“There is a risk that the divergence between a gloomy economic outlook and unexpectedly strong returns from equity markets is reconciled by some pull-back in asset prices rather than a surge in economic optimism. There is a case for caution,” Chris Iggo, chief investment officer for core investments at AXA Investment Managers, said as cited by Bloomberg.
BTC/USD technical picture
On the intraday charts, BTC/USD struggles to stay inside the recent consolidation range limited by $9,200 on the downside and $9,400 on the upside. The coin touched the intraday low $9,145 and rebounded to $9,180. If it fails to return above $9,200, the selling pressure may increase with the next focus on $9,000. This barrier is strong support and has been attracting buyers during the recent sell-off periods. If it is broken, weekly SMA50 at $8,700 will come into view.
On the upside, a sustainable move above $9,345 (July 12 high) and $9,400 is needed for the upside to gain traction. Once this happens, the upside momentum may increase and push the price towards $9,500 followed by $9,800.
BTX/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Elon Musk, Binance, Coinbase Twitter accounts hacked posting scam links, $35,000 stolen already
The most popular cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, got its Twitter account hacked, in fact, Changpeng Zhao, the CEO also got hacked. Similarly, Coinbase and many others seem to have been hacked by the same hacker or group of hackers.
XRP/USD short-term bulls may lose hope if daily SMA gives in
Ripple's XRP is changing hands at $0.1973. The fourth-largest digital coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday after a sharp sell-off below the psychological $0.2000.
ETH/USD lack of volatility indicates an explosive move to $250 or $220 is nearby
The second-largest cryptocurrency is not doing much, trading between $235 and $245 for the past six days. Ethereum price peaked at $248.98 on July 8 after a significant bull move, however, bulls have been unable...
LINK/USD hits a new all-time high at $8.89 and gets close to a $3 billion market capitalization
ChainLink is one of the best performing coins in the last two weeks after a massive 100% bull rally. LINK is up 450% since the low of March 13 and continues climbing the market capitalization ladder.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.