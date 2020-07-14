Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD bulls have low chances as long as the price is below daily SMA50

- LTC/USD recovers from Monday's low, still under pressure.
- The recovery may be sabotaged on approach to daily SMA50.
Litecoin experienced a sharp sell-off towards $42.63 on Monday and managed to recover to $43.44 by the time of writing. The 9th largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.88 billion has lost over 13% on a day-to-day basis and 1% since the beginning of the day. The coin is moving in sync with the market within a short-term bearish trend amid high volatility.
Litecoin's on-chain data
Only 26% of Litecoin holders are making money at the current price levels. It means that the majority of holders bought their coins above the current price. A large cluster of LTC addresses with over 5 million coins has their breakeven level in the range from $44.60 to $52.60, which coincides with the upper boundary of the long-term consolidation channel that has been limiting LTC movements since the sharp sell-off in the middle of March. The number of active addresses stayed mostly unchanged at 79.4k since the end of June, despite the price recovery from $39.44.
LTC/USD: Technical picture
Litecoin (LTC) dropped below $44.00 on Monday, and now this barrier serves as a strong resistance level for the coin. A combination of daily SMA50 and SMA100 located above $44.00 make it a hard target for the bulls. However, once it is broken, the recovery may be extended towards Monday's high of $45.50 and $45.80. This level stopped the upside momentum during the previous week and also served as strong resistance in the middle of June.
On the downside, the local support is created by the above-mentioned low of $42.62. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $42.20-42.00, the former resistance that limited the price increase at the end of June. A sustainable below above this area will open up the way to $40.00.
LTC/YSD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
