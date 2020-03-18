Bitcoin price show stability in the last 24 hours sees analysts predict a bottom is nigh and that means a rally is brewing not too far downstream. A minor dip under $5,000 on Monday painfully reminded the investors of last week’s gruesome rollercoaster dive to levels under $4,000. A recovery, however, ensued pulling BTC/USD upwards. Seller congestion at $5,500 made sure that the critical level at $6,000 is not tested. Bitcoin has been swinging between $5,000 and $5,500 in the last 24 hours.





Litecoin (LTC) recovered from the recent low of $29.17 and settled in a range limited by $36.00 on the upside and $32.00 on the downside. The 6th largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.1 billion has lost nearly 5% in recent 24 hours to trade at $33.7 at the time of writing. Litecoin's average daily trading volume is registered at $3.1 billion, mostly in line with the recent figures.

XRP, now the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $6.2 billion, has lost over 3% in the recent 24 hours to trade at $0.1450 At the time of writing. XRP/USD recovered towards $0.1500 during early Asian hours, but the upside momentum failed to gain traction amid a high level of market uncertainty. XRP's average trading volume is registered at $1.9 billion.