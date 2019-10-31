Bitcoin has been volatile over the past few weeks. 10K seems to be a tough nut to crack and is now a strong resistance zone.

Since finding resistance just ahead of 10K the price it a low close to the current consolidation low of 8,920.00.

On Tuesday the price pushed high and took out the downward sloping trendline on the chart.

What is encouraging for the bulls is the amount of volume on the breakout.

Litecoin price is trading in the green, with a gain of 1.30% the session on Thursday.

LTC/USD weekly price action has been narrow for five trading weeks.

Should the price fails to break $60, it could prove to be punishing.

Ripple's XRP price is trading with the red by some 0.45% in the session on Thursday.

XRP/USD is moving above and below the big psychological $0.3000,

The price has not comfortable traded within the $0.3000 region since mid-August.