  • Price broke out from the trendline on decent volume but failed to gather momentum.
  • After finding resistance at just ahead of 9,500 the price has moved underneath the value area.

 

Bitcoin has been volatile over the past few weeks. 10K seems to be a tough nut to crack and is now a strong resistance zone.

Since finding resistance just ahead of 10K the price it a low close to the current consolidation low of 8,920.00.

On Tuesday the price pushed high and took out the downward sloping trendline on the chart.

What is encouraging for the bulls is the amount of volume on the breakout. 

Subsequently, the price met some resistance at the peak of the volume profile level on the right-hand side of the chart.

This level represents the price where most contracts traded on the Coinbase exchange.

It looks like the bulls are coming back into the market but we have to wait and see 9,433.00 can get taken out.

Bitcoin analysis

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price  9251.81
Today Daily Change  87.68
Today Daily Change % 0.96
Today daily open 9164.13
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 8401.57
Daily SMA50 8817.01
Daily SMA100 9615.48
Daily SMA200 8987.85
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 9433.17
Previous Daily Low 8995.99
Previous Weekly High 8784.17
Previous Weekly Low 7300.54
Previous Monthly High 10942.68
Previous Monthly Low 7706.37
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9162.99
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9266.17
Daily Pivot Point S1 8962.36
Daily Pivot Point S2 8760.59
Daily Pivot Point S3 8525.19
Daily Pivot Point R1 9399.53
Daily Pivot Point R2 9634.93
Daily Pivot Point R3 9836.7

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin: BTC/USD daily price action nearing a potential breakout

Bitcoin: BTC/USD daily price action nearing a potential breakout

Bitcoin price is trading in the positive territory, down some 1.60% in the second half of the session. BTC/USD is moving within a bullish flag formation as the price consolidates, following a decent break higher last week. 

More Bitcoin News

Ethereum market update: ETH/USD breaks below $180.00, more sell-off ahead?

Ethereum market update: ETH/USD breaks below $180.00, more sell-off ahead?

ETH/USD broke below $180.00 after an unsuccessful attempt to settle above $185.00 handle during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $179.50, down 2.5% both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day. 

More Ethereum News

Ethereum Classic Price analysis: Reaction to a double-top still in play

Ethereum Classic Price analysis: Reaction to a double-top still in play

Ethereum Classic is defiantly bullish on the day when cryptos are struggling with rising selling pressure. ETC is up a subtle 1.16% on Thursday. After opening the session at $4.81, the bulls pushed it to highs around $4.9 before the market forced adjusted the price to the current $4.86.

More Ethereum Classic News

Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD bulls surrender $0.30 – Confluence Detector

Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD bulls surrender $0.30 – Confluence Detector

Ripple’s XRP recovered from the recent low of $0.2900 to trade at $0.2940 by press time. Thee third digital coin with the current market value of $12.7 has lost about 2.2% in recent 24 hours and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day. 

More Ripple News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls lick wounds and blame whales

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls lick wounds and blame whales

Bitcoin (BTC) lived through another tough week, The first digital coin dropped below the critical support of $7,800 and tested the lowest level in recent five-month at $7,300.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location